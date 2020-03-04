Lampard: 'We are not Chelsea of Hazard, Terry or Drogba'

Football > Premier League Football video - Frank Lampard: We are not Chelsea of Eden Hazard, John Terry or Didier Drogba

76 views | 00:43

Eurosport 13 minutes agoUpdated 7 minutes ago 0

0

Frank Lampard says Chelsea are 'in a different place' to when they used to have players like Eden Hazard, John Terry and Didier Drogba.