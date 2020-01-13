Football > Premier League

Football video - Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane could be out until end of the season

Mourinho: Kane could be out until end of the season
view | 00:33
SNTV

Just now

Jose Mourinho’s response regarding Harry Kane’s injury has raised doubts over whether the England captain will be fit for Euro 2020 this summer.
