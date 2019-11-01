Football > Premier League

Football video - Jurgen Klopp concerned about upcoming fixture schedule

'It's obvious it's too much' - Klopp concerned about upcoming fixture schedule
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp discussed his frustration with Liverpool's upcoming fixtures on Friday as they are set to play 17 matches in the next 9 weeks.
