Football > Premier League

Football video - Jurgen Klopp rages at VAR

'How could that be a goal?!' – Klopp rages at VAR
237 views | 01:14
SNTV

11 minutes ago

Jurgen Klopp was angry with VAR controvercial decision as Liverpool players had to fight back from a goal down at Anfield to beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos