Football video - Jurgen Klopp surprised by question about future
Football
Euro Papers: The 'three keys' to Pogba's Juve return5,927 views • 19 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp surprised by question about futureview • Just now
Pedro, Kante and Pulisic speak about new Chelsea boss Lampard1,140 views • 12 hours ago
Kieran Trippier: ‘I will give everything for the shirt’527 views • 11 hours ago
Christian Pulisic not comparing himself to ‘unbelievable’ Eden Hazard1,021 views • 11 hours ago
Euro Papers: Real Madrid launch "Operation €200m" to sign Paul Pogba13,171 views • 17/07/2019 at 14:34
De Bruyne open to being City captain434 views • 23 hours ago
Guardiola wants Sane to stay, shuts down Maguire question361 views • 17/07/2019 at 20:28
Euro Papers: Bale handed surprise escape route from Real9,000 views • 16/07/2019 at 15:39
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his top 5 Tour de France time trialists
60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial
Highlights: Simon Yates wins thrilling three-way sprint for Stage 12 glory
#TheBreakaway - Alberto Contador reacts to Simon Yates' brilliant stage win
Pavement hops and scary descents – on-board footage from Stage 12
Geraint Thomas ready to go ‘all in’ on Friday