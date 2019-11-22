Football > Premier League

Football video - Jurgen Klopp welcomes back ‘desperate’ Jose Mourinho

Klopp welcomes back ‘desperate’ Mourinho
345 views | 00:55
SNTV

4 minutes ago

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Jose Mourinho was "desperate" to get back into football management as he welcomed the new Tottenham boss back to the Premier League.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos