‘It’s Christmas!’ – Klopp wishes luck to new Everton boss Ancelotti
11 minutes agoUpdated

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has wished a 'friend' new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti all the best in his new role at Goodison Park.
