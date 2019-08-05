Football > Premier League

Football video - Kevin De Bruyne targets Champions League win

Kevin De Bruyne targets Champions League win
2 views | 00:33
SNTV

Just now

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne admitted he would rather win the Champions League this season than a repeat of last season's domestic treble.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos