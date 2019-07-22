Football > Premier League

Football video - Mauricio Pochettino: I don’t know if Spurs are signing Gareth Bale

Mauricio Pochettino: I don’t know if Spurs are signing Gareth Bale
32 views | 00:28
SNTV

Just nowUpdated

Mauricio Pochettino admits he does not know if Tottenham are in the hunt to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos