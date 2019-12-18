Football > Premier League

Football video - 'Mikel Arteta move to Arsenal not in our hands' - Pep Guardiola

'Arteta move to Arsenal not in our hands' - Guardiola
217 views | 01:17
Eurosport

Just now

Pep Guardiola says he cannot do anything if Mikel Arteta wishes to switch to Arsenal from Manchester City.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos