Football video - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer condems 'Black Friday' headline

Solskjaer condems 'Black Friday' headline
12 minutes ago

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer condemned the 'Black Friday' headline used by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport in reference to Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku during his news conference ahead of the Manchester derby.
