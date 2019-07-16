Football > Premier League

Football video - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Leeds-United rivalry could ‘flare up’ again

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Leeds-United rivalry could ‘flare up’ again
4 views | 01:02
SNTV

14 minutes ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits the rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds United could flare ahead of their preseason match in Perth.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos