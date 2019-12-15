Football > Premier League

Football video - Pep Guardiola praises 'extraordinary' Kevin De Bruyne

Guardiola praises 'extraordinary' De Bruyne
84 views | 00:35
Eurosport

10 minutes agoUpdated 6 minutes ago

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauds the 'extraordinary' Kevin De Bruyne after his side beat Arsenal.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos