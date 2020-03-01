'Result totally unfair on us' - Mourinho on Wolves defeat

Football > Premier League

Wolverhampton dealt a blow to Tottenham's Champions League qualification hopes and enhanced their own as they twice came from behind to win 3-2 in north London on Sunday, a result that Jose Mourinho said was unfair.
