'The title race is over, it's done' - Guardiola

Football video - 'The title race is over, it's done' - Manchester City's Pep Guardiola on Liverpool
See moreSee less
Football
'The title race is over, it's done' - Guardiola580 views • 11 minutes ago
Joao Mario – “Italy doesn’t realise it has a racism problem”286 views • 11 hours ago
'United fears as Real Madrid eye Serie A target' - Euro Papers5,785 views • 22 hours ago
Mauricio Pochettino – “I’m ready to listen to job offers”14 views • 11 hours ago
Messi: ‘I am the only one with six Ballon d’Ors… that makes me proud’1,275 views • Yesterday at 09:53
Guardiola claims ‘extraordinary’ Man City players don’t miss Vincent Kompany1,548 views • Yesterday at 09:59
Van Dijk: 'Liverpool could have had more players on the Ballon d’Or shortlist'472 views • Yesterday at 09:51
Alisson: ‘It’s great for a goalkeeper to make the Ballon d’Or top ten’248 views • Yesterday at 09:52
Mourinho quotes Mandela on his United experience – ‘You never lose, you win or you learn’61 views • 14 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Ronnie O'Sullivan doubts that rival Mark Selby can get back to the top - The Re:Cue
Hobbling O'Sullivan in fine form after win over 'King of the flukes' Noppon Saengkham
Selby on his infamous six-minute shot - 'I completely lost the plot'
Races of the year: British Superbikes in 2019
Races of the year: World Supersport in 2019
Races of the year: World Superbike in 2019