Football > Premier League

Football video - 'This will be Manchester United's decade' insists bullish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

'This will be United's decade' insists bullish Solskjaer
85 views | 01:20
Eurosport

Just now

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is very confident about the prospects of his Manchester United side ahead of the turn of the year.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos