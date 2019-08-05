Football > Premier League

Football video - Unai Emery wants to create a 'winning mentality' at Arsenal

Emery wants to create a 'winning mentality' at Arsenal
108 views | 00:30
SNTV

3 minutes agoUpdated

Reaction from Arsenal manager Unai Emery after Barcelona came from a goal down to beat his side 2-1 to win the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday.
