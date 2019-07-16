Football > Premier League

Football video - Victor Lindelof: I’m very happy at Manchester United

Victor Lindelof: I’m very happy at Manchester United
Victor Lindelof insists he is very happy to be a Manchester United player after speculation linking him with a switch to Barcelona.
