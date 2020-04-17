Football > Premier League

Football video - Willian plans to play at Chelsea until 'end of the season'

Willian plans to play at Chelsea until 'end of the season'
28 views | 00:49
Eurosport

33 minutes agoUpdated 28 minutes ago

Chelsea winger Willian, who is out of contract on June 30, says he plans to play until the 'end of the season' but is unsure how things will pan out.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos