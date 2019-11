'Kane the best striker in the world but Mbappe will be' - Villa

Football > Premier League VIDEO - 'Harry Kane the best striker in the world but Kylian Mbappe will be' - David Villa

Harry Kane is currently the best striker in the world, but Kylian Mbappe is the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's 'kingdom', says former Spain star David Villa.