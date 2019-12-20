Football > Premier League VIDEO - 'I love the guy...but I hope he loses on Sunday' - Mourinho on Lampard bromance

71 views | 00:59

SNTV 12 minutes agoUpdated Just now 0

0

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho confessed on Friday that he will give Frank Lampard a "big hug" as their two teams meet in the English Premier League on Sunday.