Football > Premier League

VIDEO - 'It would be terrible' - Liverpool fans on lifting Premier League trophy in empty stadium

'It would be terrible' - Liverpool fans on lifting Premier League trophy in empty stadium
21 views | 00:52
SNTV

Just now

Liverpool fans are concerned that when they lift the Premier League trophy for the first time, that it will happen in an empty stadium.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos