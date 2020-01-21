Football > Premier League

VIDEO - ‘It’s a new injury’ - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends handling of Rashford

‘It’s a new injury’ - Solskjaer defends handling of Rashford
63 views | 00:59
Eurosport

21 minutes agoUpdated 17 minutes ago

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted Marcus Rashford's back injury is a fresh problem as the striker is facing a lengthy lay-off after suffering a stress fracture in last week's FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos