Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Jose Mourinho: We have two strikers in hospital

Jose Mourinho: We have two strikers in hospital
36 views | 00:50
SNTV

5 hours agoUpdated 9 minutes ago

Jose Mourinho bemoaned his lack of attacking options after Chelsea beat Spurs 2-1 in key fourth-place battle in the English Premier League on Saturday.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos