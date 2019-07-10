Football > Premier League

Manchester United video: ‘Media agenda’ exists against Paul Pogba

'Media agenda' exists against Paul Pogba
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved to hose down speculation that Paul Pogba is unhappy, saying the media have an agenda against him.
