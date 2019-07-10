Football > Premier League

Manchester United video - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Paul Pogba is a true professional

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Paul Pogba is a true professional
31 views | 00:31
Eurosport

Just now

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved to hose down speculation that Paul Pogba is unhappy, saying the media have an agenda against him.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos