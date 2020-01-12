'Messi is number 9, 10, 11…' - Guardiola on the best striker and Aguero’s record

Football > Premier League

VIDEO - 'Messi is number 9, 10, 11…' - Pep Guardiola on the best striker and Sergio Aguero’s record

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero became the highest scoring foreign player in the Premier League history, beating Thierry Henry's record, scoring a hat-trick during the 6-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.
