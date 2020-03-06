Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Mourinho dodges handshake and opts for elbow pump with reporter

Mourinho dodges handshake and opts for elbow pump with reporter
25 views | 00:31
SNTV

20 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Mourinho dodges handshake and opts for elbow pump with reporter
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos