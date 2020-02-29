Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Mourinho: Son Heung-min banned from Tottenham training ground due to coronavirus threat

Mourinho: Son banned from Spurs training ground due to coronavirus threat
Son Heung-Min will not allowed at Spurs training ground after his return from South Korea return due to Coronavirus. Son was there for treatment for an injury.
