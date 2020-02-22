Football > Premier League

VIDEO - 'Not good enough' - Lampard rips into VAR

'Not good enough' - Lampard rips into VAR
25 views | 00:46
SNTV

3 hours agoUpdated Just now

Frank Lampard made his feelings clear after the controversial VAR decision in which Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso avoided a red card after tackle on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos