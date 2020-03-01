Football > Premier League

VIDEO - 'Not the first time & won't be the last' jokes Ancelotti after red card

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti joked that it was not the first time and will not be the last time he will be sent off after he got his marching orders against Manchester United.
