VIDEO - 'Not the first time & won't be the last' jokes Ancelotti after red card
Football
Is Gabriel Jesus' loyalty to Man City about to be tested by a European giant?3,594 views • Just now
'De Gea is best keeper in world' - Solskjaer defends De Gea6 views • Just now
'Result totally unfair on us' - Mourinho on Wolves defeat32 views • Just now
'Not the first time & won't be the last' jokes Ancelotti after red cardview • Just now
Klopp: You can't break records just because you want to201 views • Yesterday at 22:37
Lampard not worried by misfiring Chelsea strikers154 views • Yesterday at 22:01
Diego Simeone ready to tempt Chelsea star to Atletico – Euro Papers2,919 views • Yesterday at 11:43
Mourinho: Son banned from Spurs training ground due to coronavirus threat3,141 views • Yesterday at 12:27
'You didn't learn' - Guardiola riposte to reporter over City tactics1,668 views • Yesterday at 12:18
