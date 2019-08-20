Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Nuno: We'll be afraid to celebrate a goal due to VAR

Ruben Neves' equaliser was given after a lengthy stoppage for VAR to confirm the goal - causing Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo to say: "What I'm afraid is, we will be afraid to celebrate a goal."
