Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'Alexis Sanchez will come back and prove you all wrong'

Solskjaer: 'Sanchez will come back and prove you all wrong'
197 views | 00:51
SNTV

Just now

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told journalists Alexis Sanchez will return to the club and “prove you all wrong” ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Manchester City (video courtesy of MUTV).
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos