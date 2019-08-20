Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I've no problem with two penalty takers

Solskjaer: I've no problem with two penalty takers
47 views | 01:03
SNTV

1 minute agoUpdated

Reaction after Paul Pogba missed a penalty as Manchester United drew 1-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League on Monday.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos