Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Pep Guardiola wants Leroy Sane to stay, shuts down Harry Maguire question

Guardiola wants Sane to stay, shuts down Maguire question
46 views | 00:58
Eurosport

55 minutes agoUpdated 20 minutes ago

Pep Guardiola says he wants Leroy Sane to stay and be happy at Manchester City before shutting down a question about Leicester City's Harry Maguire.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos