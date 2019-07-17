Guardiola wants Sane to stay, shuts down Maguire question

Football > Premier League VIDEO - Pep Guardiola wants Leroy Sane to stay, shuts down Harry Maguire question

Pep Guardiola says he wants Leroy Sane to stay and be happy at Manchester City before shutting down a question about Leicester City's Harry Maguire.