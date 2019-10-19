Football > Premier League VIDEO - Poch on VAR farce: Maybe the guy who presses the button made a mistake

Reaction from Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores after a VAR (video assistant referee)-reviewed Dele Alli goal cancelled out Abdoulaye Doucoure's opening strike and rescued a point for 'Spurs' in a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League on Saturday.