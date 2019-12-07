Football > Premier League

VIDEO - ‘Princess is calling!’ – Jurgen Klopp's press conference interrupted by phone

‘Princess is calling!’ – Klopp's press conference interrupted by phone
319 views | 00:18
SNTV

2 minutes ago

Jurgen Klopp jokes with journalists when his press conference following the 3-0 Bournemouth win interrupted by a phone call.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos