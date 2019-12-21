Football > Premier League

VIDEO - 'So, so, so tough' - Mauricio Pochettino on Spurs

'So, so, so tough' - Pochettino on Spurs
Mauricio Pochettino said he is adapting to the growing instability of management after being fired by Tottenham, despite reaching a Champions League final just six months ago.
