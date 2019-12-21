'So, so, so tough' - Pochettino on Spurs

Football
Ljungberg: 'Arsenal want me to stay'5 views • Just now
'So, so, so tough' - Pochettino on Spurs18 views • Just now
Arteta says it's a 'dream' to return to Arsenal722 views • 22 hours ago
Manchester United plan huge January spending spree... and Haaland is just the start - Euro Papers6,166 views • Yesterday at 14:39
'Guardiola taught me to be ruthless' - Arteta1,123 views • 22 hours ago
'My Real Madrid players were better than Barcelona' - Zidane1,787 views • 19/12/2019 at 09:44
'I'm no clone of Mourinho' - Lampard to meet his mentor265 views • 23 hours ago
'I love the guy...but I hope he loses on Sunday' - Mourinho on Lampard bromance663 views • 23 hours ago
Real Madrid were 'dominating' in Clasico - Valverde1,162 views • 19/12/2019 at 09:49
