Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Tottenham’s decision to cut staff pay ‘completely unacceptable’

Tottenham’s decision to cut staff pay ‘completely unacceptable’
206 views | 02:09
Game of Opinions

4 hours agoUpdated 3 hours ago

Daniel Harris doesn’t hold back when discussing Tottenham’s decision to hand 20% pay cuts to 550 non-playing staff. Subscribe to the Game of Opinions podcast!
See moreSee less

Game of Opinions


View moreMore videos of Game of Opinions
More videos