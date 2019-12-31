Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Transfer news - The top 10 January targets - and where they could go

The top 10 January transfer targets - and where they could go
65 views | 02:16
Eurosport

Just now

The January transfer window is upon us and there could be some huge deals in the offing. We take a look at the names who could define the next four weeks.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos