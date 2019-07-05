Football

VIDEO - PSG reveal Ander Herrera signing using FIFA 20

PSG reveal Ander Herrera signing using FIFA 20
view | 02:20
SNTV

4 hours agoUpdated Just now

French Ligue 1 club Paris St Germain revealed the signing of Ander Herrera in a unique way on July 4th, with the former Manchester United man shown playing FIFA 20 on the Playstation - even though the game is not yet released.
Football


