Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos pledges future to Real Madrid
7 hours agoUpdated 13 minutes ago

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos confirmed on Thursday that he wants to 'retire' at Real Madrid, ending speculation that he was set to move to China.
