'Real Madrid don't need a Ronaldo type player' - Zidane

Zinedine Zidane reacted after Real Madrid lost ground to rivals Barcelona at the top of LaLiga after being held to a goalless draw by Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabeu on Sunday, telling a reporter that Madrid are not missing a player like Cristiano Ronaldo.
