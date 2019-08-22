VIDEO - Real Madrid tempt PSG with astonishing €100m + Bale, Navas AND James bid for Neymar – Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
1 hour agoUpdated Just now
Euro Papers
Real Madrid tempt PSG with astonishing €100m + Bale, Navas AND James bid for Neymar – Euro Papers2,881 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Juventus and Barcelona consider swapping FIVE players11,029 views • Yesterday at 14:01
Prem giants circle for 16-year-old who helped stun PSG - Euro Papers5,755 views • 20/08/2019 at 13:23
Euro Papers: Neymar to Barca is ON as Coutinho loan sparks string of huge transfers8,309 views • 19/08/2019 at 16:22
Sanchez to take pay cut to push through Inter move - Euro Papers6,219 views • 18/08/2019 at 12:58
United's mega bid for Koulibaly revealed - Euro Papers6,659 views • 17/08/2019 at 14:52
Bayern attempt OUTRAGEOUS low-ball offer for Timo Werner - Euro Papers5,640 views • 16/08/2019 at 12:15
Euro Papers: 'Super club' approach for Sancho confirmed by Dortmund5,844 views • 15/08/2019 at 12:39
Euro Papers: New €60m Real Madrid signing set to be loaned out11,096 views • 14/08/2019 at 14:36
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Chris Froome receives ‘incredibly special’ red jersey
Euro Papers: Juventus and Barcelona consider swapping FIVE players
Ronaldo calls 2018 the 'worst year of my life' following rape case
Goalkeeper blunder sees Sporting U17s score inside 15 seconds without touching the ball
Prem giants circle for 16-year-old who helped stun PSG - Euro Papers
'He cannot be caught!' - Tomao Narasaki takes gold in Combined Final