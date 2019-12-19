Football

VIDEO - Roberto Firmino 'a point of reference' for Flamengo ahead of Liverpool clash

35 minutes agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

Roberto Firmino will be the starting point for Flamengo's preparations to face Liverpool in the Club World Cup final, according to the Brazilian club's former defender Juan.
