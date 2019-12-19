VIDEO - Roberto Firmino 'a point of reference' for Flamengo ahead of Liverpool clash
See moreSee less
Football
'My Real Madrid players were better than Barcelona' - Zidane1,177 views • 14 hours ago
Real Madrid were 'dominating' in Clasico - Valverde817 views • 14 hours ago
Tottenham fight Man Utd for €60m French sensation - Euro Papers8,632 views • Yesterday at 13:18
The battle for Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers3,670 views • 9 hours ago
Wenger defends Ozil's right to freedom of speech following China criticism1,011 views • Yesterday at 13:41
'Arteta move to Arsenal not in our hands' - Guardiola890 views • Yesterday at 12:33
'Liverpool and Chelsea target opens door to big January move' - Euro Papers7,615 views • 17/12/2019 at 15:12
Toure: Ozil 'wrong to speak out' over Uighur issue in China3,601 views • 17/12/2019 at 17:25
Firmino 'a point of reference' for Flamengo ahead of Liverpool clash156 views • 12 minutes ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'My Real Madrid players were better than Barcelona' - Zidane
Real Madrid were 'dominating' in Clasico - Valverde
Tottenham fight Man Utd for €60m French sensation - Euro Papers
Champions League report: Reigning champs Civitanova excel
Highlights: Doll holds nerve as Johannes Thingnes Boe misses podium
Fillon Maillet collapses after finishing third in 10km sprint