Football

VIDEO - Ronaldinho free to leave the country but will remain in Paraguay - lawyer

Ronaldinho free to leave the country but will remain in Paraguay - lawyer
38 views | 00:23
Eurosport

50 minutes agoUpdated 31 minutes ago

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho presented declarations at the Paraguayan Public Prosecutor's office on Thursday after being detained on suspicion that he used a fake Paraguayan passport to enter the country.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos