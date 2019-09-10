Football

VIDEO - Sergio Ramos 'happy' Virgil van Dijk in Ballon d'Or contention vs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ramos 'happy' Van Dijk in Ballon d'Or contention vs Messi and Ronaldo
55 views | 00:28
Eurosport

Just now

Sergio Ramos believes the fact Virgil van Dijk is favourite for the Ballon d'Or is a positive for players who are not forwards like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos