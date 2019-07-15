Football > Serie A

Football video - Aaron Ramsey gives statement in Italian at Juventus unveiling

Aaron Ramsey gives statement in Italian at Juventus unveiling
130 views | 00:44
SNTV

Just now

Aaron Ramsey has already got to grips with Italian – and he’s pretty handy.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos