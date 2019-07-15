Football > Serie A

Aaron Ramsey: I couldn't refuse Juventus move

Aaron Ramsey: I couldn’t refuse Juventus move
Aaron Ramsey admits he could not turn down a move to Juventus after sealing a move to the Italian champions.
