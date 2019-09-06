Football > Serie A

Chris Smalling eyes long-term stay in Italy

Chris Smalling eyes long-term stay in Italy
Manchester United centre back Chris Smalling admitted on Friday that he is open to stay longer at Roma if his current spell goes well.
